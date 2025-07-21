Modders rejoice, the Lua update is now available! Putnam has been steadily making improvements and it’s been running smoothly enough that we’re ready to put it on the main branch. This is an essential update that will pave the way for more advanced systems like procedural magic. It also gives the community the chance to dig deeper into the code and make even cooler mods. Thanks to everyone who helped us on the beta branch and if you run into any issues, please report them on the bug tracker.
Want to make Dwarf Fortress mods with Lua but don’t know where to start? We collaborated with DPh Kraken to make two video tutorials. The first video will teach you how to create a Dwarf Fortress mod that uses the Lua procedural generation API:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMxgsUogIIk
The second is focused on creating a custom creature:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEBTWMlUQzA
And if you’d prefer to use a text guide, DPh Kraken has also written an entry on the Dwarf Fortress wiki about lua modding. You can read that here. You can also share and discuss your mods in the Kitfox Discord in modding-technical or modding-discussion! We’d love to see what kind of new creations you make with lua.
Tarn Time Summer 2025
In case you missed it, there’s also a new Tarn Time seasonal update video covering the updates from June:
That's all for now, see you in the next one.
-Alexandra
