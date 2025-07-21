 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19298714 Edited 21 July 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!


First off – a huge thank you for all the feedback over the weekend and for using the bug reporter!


Thanks to your reports, we’ve tracked down the most critical issues and are ready with a quick fix!

  • ⏳🛠️ Hotfix 0.3.2 is now live on Steam and should resolve most cases of the infinite loading bug. If you're still experiencing issues, don’t worry — you can always reach us in the comments, Steam discussions, or over on our Discord. We're there and ready to help!

[p]Thanks so much for your support and for being with us! Keep the feedback flowing! 💬
Wishing you an awesome week, Survivors — and remember: don’t get eaten!

dzięki!
Berdol




Changed files in this update

Depot 1601331
