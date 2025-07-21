Dear County Magistrates, here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.3.5:

1. Fixed an issue where a large number of decorations in commercial zones caused severe lag in the game

2. Fixed incomplete display of city gates (affected gates will need to be demolished and rebuilt)

3. Fixed an issue where buildings on fire could be demolished

4. Fixed a bug where museum collections could go missing

5. Fixed a display issue where the blacksmith shop did not show the inn bonus

6. Stone roads, incense shops, and jewelry shops can now form commercial zones

7. Ship upgrade materials are now unaffected by shipwreck events

8. Building range display now appears above roads

9. Adjusted the worker category for the distillery

10. Increased the number of tourists picked up per trip by Post Stations and Grand Post Stations

11. Adjusted wages for most worker types

12. Lowered the base tax rate multiplier for residences

13. Greatly increased the amount of wood obtained from tree cutting

14. Increased output efficiency of incense shops

15. Increased output quantity of charcoal kilns

16. Increased the maximum number of posts for iron mines

17. Reduced the fixed resource consumption of hunter huts

18. Increased the impact of happiness on tourist conversion rate

19. Increased maintenance costs for Wonders, Trade Bureaus, Mass Graves, and Schools

20. Increased the capacity and maintenance cost of Large Granaries and Large Warehouses

21. Increased the amount of silk produced under the “Inferior Goods Passed as Fine” policy

22. Increased military pay for certain unit types

23. Increased the amount of offering resources required by Buddhist and Taoist temples

We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!