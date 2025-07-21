 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19298622
Update notes via Steam Community
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where spawners spawning 4 frogspawn only spawned 3 and the 3rd had the wrong generation
- Fixed "game/modules/md_progress.lua:213: attempt to concatenate local 'oid' (a nil value)"
- Fixed "game/modules/md_ui.lua:716: attempt to concatenate a nil value"
- Fixed "game/mobjs/mo_bugtrap.lua:271: attempt to index a nil value"
- Fixed bugtraps crashing if all 6 output slots were full of bugs stacked to 999
- Fixed linked link crates not dropping the frog that powers them if more than 1 crate on the network

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitSteam Deck Depot 2355151
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2355152
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2355153
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2355154
  • Loading history…
