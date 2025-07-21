 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19298602 Edited 21 July 2025 – 17:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • I forgot the patch notes..

... but there's good stuff inside ^^

Soo.. ready your WASD and have fun saving humanity !
Denis

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3085801
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3085802
  • Loading history…
