21 July 2025 Build 19298561 Edited 21 July 2025 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed six incorrect translation entries.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented interactive object highlighting immediately after finishing a dialogue in the packaged version.
  • Removed the cursor label when using the mobile device and its applications.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented tombstone epitaphs from being displayed in the cemetery.
  • Fixed a bug that unlocked an achievement when opening the compendium without any registered entries.
  • Fixed a bug with the navigation mesh when interacting with the safe in Fox's house.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented adding a task objective if Fox cut the phone conversation with Natalia short at home.
  • Removed an unwanted context menu that appeared in the compendium interface.
  • Fixed an issue with the navigation mesh when trying to walk under the stairs or towards the front door.
  • Fixed an issue with the default behavior of UMG dialogue buttons and the spacebar.


Gameplay Improvements

  • Added input devices to the laptop in Fox's house.
  • Added detail camera to the kitchen instruments in Fox's house.
  • Added "default" functionality to decorative objects to allow lines to be triggered on objects without specific functionality.
  • Added a line when hacking the PC in Fox's house.


Interface Adjustments

  • Changed the style of the settings inputs to improve readability.
  • Disabled clicking on the "No entries" label in the Compendium.
  • Reordered the "Get dressed" and "Leave by car" objectives to appear in a more logical order.
  • Replaced the Pause menu message during the prologue with one more appropriate for that section.
  • Added remaining translations to the achievement interface.
  • Updated the descriptions of some achievements.


System and Performance

  • Default volume set to 40/100 the first time the game is launched.
  • Adjusted the speed at which the saved volume is applied when starting the game.
  • Enforced a 16:9 aspect ratio to avoid black bars.
  • Added a safeguard to prevent resolutions lower than 720.
  • Sanitized resolution and FPS inputs to accept only numeric characters.


Compendium

  • The read status of compendium entries is saved immediately upon reading.
  • Read compendium entries are now saved all at once when closing the compendium, instead of individually, to avoid unnecessary data handling.


Technical Updates

  • Updated the dialogue plugin to version 18.0.5.

