- Fixed six incorrect translation entries.
- Fixed an issue that prevented interactive object highlighting immediately after finishing a dialogue in the packaged version.
- Removed the cursor label when using the mobile device and its applications.
- Fixed a bug that prevented tombstone epitaphs from being displayed in the cemetery.
- Fixed a bug that unlocked an achievement when opening the compendium without any registered entries.
- Fixed a bug with the navigation mesh when interacting with the safe in Fox's house.
- Fixed a bug that prevented adding a task objective if Fox cut the phone conversation with Natalia short at home.
- Removed an unwanted context menu that appeared in the compendium interface.
- Fixed an issue with the navigation mesh when trying to walk under the stairs or towards the front door.
- Fixed an issue with the default behavior of UMG dialogue buttons and the spacebar.
Gameplay Improvements
- Added input devices to the laptop in Fox's house.
- Added detail camera to the kitchen instruments in Fox's house.
- Added "default" functionality to decorative objects to allow lines to be triggered on objects without specific functionality.
- Added a line when hacking the PC in Fox's house.
Interface Adjustments
- Changed the style of the settings inputs to improve readability.
- Disabled clicking on the "No entries" label in the Compendium.
- Reordered the "Get dressed" and "Leave by car" objectives to appear in a more logical order.
- Replaced the Pause menu message during the prologue with one more appropriate for that section.
- Added remaining translations to the achievement interface.
- Updated the descriptions of some achievements.
System and Performance
- Default volume set to 40/100 the first time the game is launched.
- Adjusted the speed at which the saved volume is applied when starting the game.
- Enforced a 16:9 aspect ratio to avoid black bars.
- Added a safeguard to prevent resolutions lower than 720.
- Sanitized resolution and FPS inputs to accept only numeric characters.
Compendium
- The read status of compendium entries is saved immediately upon reading.
- Read compendium entries are now saved all at once when closing the compendium, instead of individually, to avoid unnecessary data handling.
Technical Updates
- Updated the dialogue plugin to version 18.0.5.
Changed files in this update