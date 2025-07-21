《PAGUI》Update Announcement

Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, featuring balance adjustments and bug fixes to optimize the combat experience and enhance game stability. Below are the detailed update notes:

Balance Adjustments

Evil Taoist Priest Technique Adjustment: Evil Taoist Priest gains invulnerability earlier when casting Supreme Water Array.

Corrupted Galan Technique Adjustment: No longer causes stagger on hit for Crescent Demon Slash.

Tsui-Lin Lu Technique Adjustment: Adjusted the attack motion of Tsui-Lin Lu’s Cloud-Parting Moonstrike for smoother flow.

Bug Fixes

Corrupted Galan Slow Issue Fix: Fixed an issue where the Slow effect from Corrupted Galan’s Malevolent Surge sometimes failed to clear.

Damage Animation Fix: Resolved an issue with incorrect damage animation direction.

Peace Charm Issue Fix: Fixed a mismatch in Peace Charm’s damage trigger timing and effects.

Tsui-Lin Lu Talent Fix: Corrected an issue where Tsui-Lin Lu’s talent Heaven’s Favor sometimes failed to grant a Fate Tablet.

Charge State Fix: Fixed an issue where the charge state was not properly canceled under certain operations.

Death Ward Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the Fate Tablet Death Ward failed to revive the holder if they died last.

Azure Bless Combo Fix: Fixed an issue where Azure Bless’s Shadowless Lash failed to complete its combo when equipped with the talent Shadowless Lash: Extended.

PAGUI Development Team

July 21, 2025

