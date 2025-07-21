If you’ve ever braved the dungeon of Scoundrel by Zach Gage and Kurt Bieg, you already know the thrill of turning a deck of cards into a deadly puzzle.

Baazi is built from that same brutal foundation—refined, expanded, and sharpened.



🔪 What's New in Baazi



Scoring Teeth – Add up the numbers on every monster, weapon, and potion you actually spent.



Endless Descent Mode – For those who master the core dungeon and want infinite pain.



Global Leaderboards – Compare delves, prove survival, and tempt fate again.



Daily Descent – one shared dungeon seed —beat the same brutal layout as everyone else.



Rules Modifier – Enable Vampire, Blacksmith, Shatterbrand and/or Baazigar.





Baazi pays homage to Scoundrel, while forging a path of its own.



The deck is waiting. Ready to play?

