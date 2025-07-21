 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

If you’ve ever braved the dungeon of Scoundrel by Zach Gage and Kurt Bieg, you already know the thrill of turning a deck of cards into a deadly puzzle.

Baazi is built from that same brutal foundation—refined, expanded, and sharpened.


🔪 What's New in Baazi


Scoring Teeth – Add up the numbers on every monster, weapon, and potion you actually spent.


Endless Descent Mode – For those who master the core dungeon and want infinite pain.


Global Leaderboards – Compare delves, prove survival, and tempt fate again.


Daily Descent – one shared dungeon seed —beat the same brutal layout as everyone else.


Rules Modifier – Enable Vampire, Blacksmith, Shatterbrand and/or Baazigar.



Baazi pays homage to Scoundrel, while forging a path of its own.


The deck is waiting. Ready to play?

