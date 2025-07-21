Hey everyone!
Thanks for the fantastic launch! Honestly blew my own expectations out of the water, and I'm excited to show you what I've got in store as time goes on.
To start, some light content additions, and an overall cleanup for release to iron out the biggest issues I'm seeing.
Enjoy!
New
Chopper - Punch tree, get wood? Get lost. Cut your trees down with clockwork today!
Planter - Get digging! It's growing season! Automate your planting with clockwork.
Wrench - A handy tool for wrangling the pipes into tight corners.
Mod Sync - Mods marked as sync now will sync in multiplayer on world join
Mod Config - Mods can be enabled and disabled, as well as reloaded, within the game
Remaining buildable count is now shown below the cursor
New intermediate, sawblade
Ability to drop items from your inventory :P
Ability to clear pipette immediately via Q
Changes
Some UI buttons have had their activation changed from on click to clicked down, which makes some elements more responsive
Door cost reduced from 6 planks to 4 planks
Winder now keeps 2-5 fuel in it, ensuring it always has fuel before extraction
Physics interactions should be less unstable and more forgiving
Added stack burn ticks and stack size to item tooltips
Improved some error messages to be less "cryptic" and more useful
Fixes
"Input stick", multiplayer input non responsiveness, movement jitter, world load camera snapping, or other expressions of input issues related to game time sync have now been greatly improved. If you had issues with multiplayer or game jitter I'd recommend trying this patch!
Hand and construct ghost for the local player are now disabled on UI disable
Falling below the world will cause you to be put back on top of the world
Raycasts no longer hit the first checked collider and now hit the closest hit collider (placing on non full voxel colliders is more inline with expectations)
Torches now properly break based on support loss
Modding
Breaking change: Inventory slots now include an additional parameter, using_shift, which will be later used for shift click transferring items.
Constructs now have tags
Constructs now have get_variant(construct: Construct, rotation: VoxelRotation) -> ConstructVariant for easier construct usage
is_ui_hidden is available to check if the UI is currently toggled off
Some metal working recipes have had their identifiers changed to remove "Workbench" and replace it with "Anvil"
Player now has "Stat:JumpMultiplier", "Stat:MoveMultiplier", and "Stat:GravityMultiplier" which can be added as f64 to the player's metadata to change the properties from their default of 1.
Pipes now have "Stat:ProgressTicks" to indicate their speed
Added more on screen errors over crash logs
get_players to get all player identifiers in the world
Added set_pipe_mode, on_pipe_configuring, and on_pipe_config_action which are standardized functions for pipe configuration
