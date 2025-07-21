Hey everyone!

Thanks for the fantastic launch! Honestly blew my own expectations out of the water, and I'm excited to show you what I've got in store as time goes on.

To start, some light content additions, and an overall cleanup for release to iron out the biggest issues I'm seeing.

Enjoy!

New

Chopper - Punch tree, get wood? Get lost. Cut your trees down with clockwork today!

Planter - Get digging! It's growing season! Automate your planting with clockwork.

Wrench - A handy tool for wrangling the pipes into tight corners.

Mod Sync - Mods marked as sync now will sync in multiplayer on world join

Mod Config - Mods can be enabled and disabled, as well as reloaded, within the game

Remaining buildable count is now shown below the cursor

New intermediate, sawblade

Ability to drop items from your inventory :P

Ability to clear pipette immediately via Q

Changes

Some UI buttons have had their activation changed from on click to clicked down, which makes some elements more responsive

Door cost reduced from 6 planks to 4 planks

Winder now keeps 2-5 fuel in it, ensuring it always has fuel before extraction

Physics interactions should be less unstable and more forgiving

Added stack burn ticks and stack size to item tooltips

Improved some error messages to be less "cryptic" and more useful

Fixes

"Input stick", multiplayer input non responsiveness, movement jitter, world load camera snapping, or other expressions of input issues related to game time sync have now been greatly improved. If you had issues with multiplayer or game jitter I'd recommend trying this patch!

Hand and construct ghost for the local player are now disabled on UI disable

Falling below the world will cause you to be put back on top of the world

Raycasts no longer hit the first checked collider and now hit the closest hit collider (placing on non full voxel colliders is more inline with expectations)

Torches now properly break based on support loss

Modding

Breaking change: Inventory slots now include an additional parameter, using_shift, which will be later used for shift click transferring items.