21 July 2025 Build 19298456
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Thanks for the fantastic launch! Honestly blew my own expectations out of the water, and I'm excited to show you what I've got in store as time goes on.

To start, some light content additions, and an overall cleanup for release to iron out the biggest issues I'm seeing.

Enjoy!

New

  • Chopper - Punch tree, get wood? Get lost. Cut your trees down with clockwork today!

  • Planter - Get digging! It's growing season! Automate your planting with clockwork.

  • Wrench - A handy tool for wrangling the pipes into tight corners.

  • Mod Sync - Mods marked as sync now will sync in multiplayer on world join

  • Mod Config - Mods can be enabled and disabled, as well as reloaded, within the game

  • Remaining buildable count is now shown below the cursor

  • New intermediate, sawblade

  • Ability to drop items from your inventory :P

  • Ability to clear pipette immediately via Q

Changes

  • Some UI buttons have had their activation changed from on click to clicked down, which makes some elements more responsive

  • Door cost reduced from 6 planks to 4 planks

  • Winder now keeps 2-5 fuel in it, ensuring it always has fuel before extraction

  • Physics interactions should be less unstable and more forgiving

  • Added stack burn ticks and stack size to item tooltips

  • Improved some error messages to be less "cryptic" and more useful

Fixes

  • "Input stick", multiplayer input non responsiveness, movement jitter, world load camera snapping, or other expressions of input issues related to game time sync have now been greatly improved. If you had issues with multiplayer or game jitter I'd recommend trying this patch!

  • Hand and construct ghost for the local player are now disabled on UI disable

  • Falling below the world will cause you to be put back on top of the world

  • Raycasts no longer hit the first checked collider and now hit the closest hit collider (placing on non full voxel colliders is more inline with expectations)

  • Torches now properly break based on support loss

Modding

  • Breaking change: Inventory slots now include an additional parameter, using_shift, which will be later used for shift click transferring items.

  • Constructs now have tags

  • Constructs now have get_variant(construct: Construct, rotation: VoxelRotation) -> ConstructVariant for easier construct usage

  • is_ui_hidden is available to check if the UI is currently toggled off

  • Some metal working recipes have had their identifiers changed to remove "Workbench" and replace it with "Anvil"

  • Player now has "Stat:JumpMultiplier", "Stat:MoveMultiplier", and "Stat:GravityMultiplier" which can be added as f64 to the player's metadata to change the properties from their default of 1.

  • Pipes now have "Stat:ProgressTicks" to indicate their speed

  • Added more on screen errors over crash logs

  • get_players to get all player identifiers in the world

  • Added set_pipe_mode, on_pipe_configuring, and on_pipe_config_action which are standardized functions for pipe configuration

