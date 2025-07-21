- Thanks to Bees on the Steam forum, I learned that the Emergency Bracelet is scuffed and it refuses to delete itself when it's used, which may lead to you getting in a situation where you're dying over and over with no escape. As such, it no longer does anything and it's no longer sold. Added a new conversation with Devon outside the vending machine to yap about it.
- Finally properly fixed turning in the cult quest multiple times. Hopefully.
- Did a little buff for Jasper. People aren't likely to use their magic skill, so I decided to give it a little more oomph: since there's only two sources to inflict Burning - and one of them is temporary and the other is from a prize you have to go out of your way for - Jasper's ability now inflicts Burning.
- To balance that out, the Spare Nametag no longer has its downsides and gives immunity to Burning.
- I did not realize I zeroed out the loan you have to pay after you beat Hannah because I lazily copied things for when you pay legitimately. Nah, you gotta pay up eventually. You just won't get chased for it.
- Working for the Knife now has a hard cap at 999. I didn't realize how truly busted it can be because I don't have the min-maxxing mentality.
- Raised HP of some late game bosses.
- Certain animation in alt route now properly centered. ^u^
- Zeroed out notoriety after you reach a certain point in the alt route.
- Updated credits.
7/21/25 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update