亲爱的探险者们：
我们推送了一个小型更新包，修复了以下问题：
·修复了有极小概率造成背包和仓库物品消失的问题；
·修复了【音响】的音乐有概率和环境音乐同时播放的问题；
如果在游戏过程中您有遇到任何问题，请及时联系我们进行处理： 官方3群：977377811
