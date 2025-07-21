 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19298443 Edited 21 July 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

亲爱的探险者们：

我们推送了一个小型更新包，修复了以下问题：

·修复了有极小概率造成背包和仓库物品消失的问题；

·修复了【音响】的音乐有概率和环境音乐同时播放的问题；

如果在游戏过程中您有遇到任何问题，请及时联系我们进行处理： 官方3群：977377811

