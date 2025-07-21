 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19298348 Edited 21 July 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update fixes several dialogue bugs and improves optimizations. A new option has been added to the pause menu of playable songs that gives an adjustable "Note Delay" feature. This feature provides a fix if hardware has caused the audio and gameplay to fall out of sync.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1624191
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1624192
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link