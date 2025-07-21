 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19298256 Edited 21 July 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Thanks to synrec's plugin my cinematic scenes now play perfectly without any glitches. I'm in the process of moving across country over the next few weeks. Once I'm settled in I'll be processing and adding the next batch of scenes.

