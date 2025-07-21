Version 2.0.6g
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to synrec's plugin my cinematic scenes now play perfectly without any glitches. I'm in the process of moving across country over the next few weeks. Once I'm settled in I'll be processing and adding the next batch of scenes.
