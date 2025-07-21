 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19298165
  • Optimization: When residents are trapped in a corner, a prompt message is displayed
  • Value adjustment: Cancel some weapons and equipment and Titan Heart sold by merchants in the border trade port
  • Value adjustment: New letter: Treasure hunters sell Titan Heart and wisdom gems
  • Value adjustment: Border trade merchants in the East collect ant glue and veterinary medicine
  • Value adjustment: Sheepman village development requires sheepman
  • Optimization: Enemies or monsters refreshed by the plot should be connected to the player base as much as possible
  • Optimization: Carriages on fixed routes can ignore planned inventory and load items from shelves to supply materials to other shelves, dining tables, pastures, or trading tables and docks
  • Optimization: Add ant glue and slime gel to production and trade restrictions
  • BUG repair: After pausing all buildings under construction, a prompt will be prompted for the need to increase construction workers
  • Optimization: Carriage free transportation mode can be set to a maximum transportation volume of 5000 to cooperate with the use of four-wheeled carriages for free transportation
  • Optimization: Carriage automatic transportation mode, each carriage station can set the "transportable item type" separately

