Hey everyone! We’ve got another patch ready for you, and it adds a couple of very cool features that will make the game more accessible to more folks out there. We’ve implemented audio cues and… The game now has a Simplified Chinese (zh-CN) translation! All thanks to the efforts of one of our community members, currl aya!

Audio cues are an accessibility option that displays notifications at the top of the screen whenever an audio file or music track is played back during gameplay. They describe the audio itself and the audio channel it’s a part of. Our hope is that this will help those with hearing issues, but it’s also going to be a handy way of learning the names of each song and the composer’s intent for each of them!

And now for a quick word from our translation extraordinaire, currl aya:

“Please love our parks XD”

Couldn’t have said it better myself!

Changelog 1.1

General improvements and bug fixes

Altered the positioning of the tooltip shown in the Preferences screen.

Implemented audio cues. These show up as notifications on the top left of the screen.

Added Simplified Chinese translation.

Removed unused audio files from the game.

Redid all scripting calls for audio files so as to use variables instead of explicit paths.

Added a new configuration parameter in the Preferences screen for enabling/disabling audio cues.

Another configuration parameter was added for selecting between English and Simplified Chinese. ※ Changing the language causes a reload of the entire game for now.

Ellipses now actually use the correct character “…” instead of three periods in a row.

Punctuation apostrophes have been replaced with typewriter ones.

Curved quotation marks have been replaced with typewriter ones.

The zoom functionality in the Guest Art viewer now works as intended.

Guest Art that doesn’t fill the screen is now displayed centered.

CG miniatures in the Extras screen can be double-clicked to open just like in the Guest Gallery.

Language is automatically selected upon first-time startup based on your system language.

Back and Quit buttons now scale up and down correctly.

4koma art edited in order to remove black border.

Improved self-voicing support for journal entries.

Fixed an issue where journal entries would advance too quickly if Auto Mode was enabled.

Optimised and reduced game install size by 232 MB (14%) with no quality loss.

Trivia improvements and bug fixes

Trivia tutorial was slightly edited to better align certain elements shown on-screen.

Trivia music should no longer loop when a round of trivia is completed and you’re placed back in the main Trivia menu screen.

Some Trivia Gallery buttons now have a short animation.

Scene-specific improvements and bug fixes