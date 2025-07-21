Customer frequency reduced – Many of you told us that running the saloon can get a bit overwhelming in the later stages of the game. While we’re still working on implementing staff management in one of the upcoming major updates, this patch slightly slows down the rate at which customers appear. This should make gameplay more manageable—both in the final story chapters and in Freeplay mode.



– Many of you told us that running the saloon can get a bit overwhelming in the later stages of the game. While we’re still working on implementing staff management in one of the upcoming major updates, this patch slightly slows down the rate at which customers appear. This should make gameplay more manageable—both in the final story chapters and in Freeplay mode. Fixed a bug where rugs would revert to their original color after loading a save.



Fixed looping dialogue issues.



Fixed shop display issues on non-standard screen resolutions.



About game crashes



Dear players!Thank you so much for the incredible interest in the Early Access release of Saloon Simulator! We’re currently rallying the team and preparing for our first major update—I'll keep you posted on our progress in the upcoming devlogs.In the meantime, we’re rolling out athat addresses some of the most common issues you've reported over the past few days:Plus several other small and medium bugs you’ve reported.To make a certain moment in the story a bit easier to manage (you’ll know when you get there), we’ve stashed some extra cash around town. Think you can climb the sheriff’s roof or peek inside the chimney next to the doctor’s house? Go take a look—it’ll be worth your while!We’re aware of a stability issue that occurs on some hardware setups, causing the game to crash or behave unpredictably. We’re still investigating the root cause, but one workaround that often helps is running the game in. You can check out the GIF below for instructions on how to do that:type: -dx11Additionally, players usinghave reported similar issues. In many cases, updating your BIOS seems to help.Thanks again for all your support, feedback, and patience.~The Saloon Simulator Team