Major 21 July 2025 Build 19297873 Edited 21 July 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update is available! This one brings new languages and improves the game's multiplayer!

Update 1.5.0.0 Notes:

- 2 new languages are available: Portuguese and Spanish!

Now you have the choice between 4 languages: English, French, Portuguese and Spanish!

If you have found a translation error, a sentence that doesn't fit or seems strange, don't hesitate to report it to us.

- The multiplayer mode has seen its stability improved, some bugs fixed. Please note that this is still in beta and can still be very unstable.

- Other minor additions and changes:

- Changed the appearance of birds, which could be erroneous.

- Fixed birds that were invisible under certain circumstances.

- Fixed a bug that caused the starting tutorial and the co-op tutorial to overlap.

- Numerous fixes, bug fixes, and various improvements have been made to enhance the game experience.

Found a bug? Report it on our Discord server: https://discord.gg/Edrg4r4q5b


