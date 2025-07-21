 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19297836 Edited 21 July 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

A new update has been released today containing further improvements and fixes. See below for a full breakdown:

TURKISH LANGUAGE SUPPORT

  • Added Turkish language support. A big thank you to long-time Cue Club player Burkay Erdoğan for helping with localisation. To select a new language from the main menu, go to 'Configuration > Language'.

MENUS

  • Added shortcut link in main menu from game rules page to rule variations and vice-versa. Button added at bottom of page.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Added menu option to change number of virtual players allowed in lobby. Range is 0-4. See 'Options > Match Settings > Multiplayer > Number of Players'. Default value is now 3.

  • Added menu options to change star rating of virtual players (skill level). See 'Options > Match Settings > Multiplayer' and adjust 'Minimum Star Value' and 'Maximum Star Value'.

  • Fixed issue where in-game ball icon notification did not update when a safety shot was selected and numbered ball set was chosen instead of plain colours.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Fixed issue where restricted characters could be entered into profile name using ALT key.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

