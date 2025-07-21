Hi everyone,

A new update has been released today containing further improvements and fixes. See below for a full breakdown:

TURKISH LANGUAGE SUPPORT

Added Turkish language support. A big thank you to long-time Cue Club player Burkay Erdoğan for helping with localisation. To select a new language from the main menu, go to 'Configuration > Language'.

MENUS

Added shortcut link in main menu from game rules page to rule variations and vice-versa. Button added at bottom of page.

MULTIPLAYER

Added menu option to change number of virtual players allowed in lobby. Range is 0-4. See 'Options > Match Settings > Multiplayer > Number of Players'. Default value is now 3.

Added menu options to change star rating of virtual players (skill level). See 'Options > Match Settings > Multiplayer' and adjust 'Minimum Star Value' and 'Maximum Star Value'.