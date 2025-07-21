Hi everyone,
A new update has been released today containing further improvements and fixes. See below for a full breakdown:
TURKISH LANGUAGE SUPPORT
Added Turkish language support. A big thank you to long-time Cue Club player Burkay Erdoğan for helping with localisation. To select a new language from the main menu, go to 'Configuration > Language'.
MENUS
Added shortcut link in main menu from game rules page to rule variations and vice-versa. Button added at bottom of page.
MULTIPLAYER
Added menu option to change number of virtual players allowed in lobby. Range is 0-4. See 'Options > Match Settings > Multiplayer > Number of Players'. Default value is now 3.
Added menu options to change star rating of virtual players (skill level). See 'Options > Match Settings > Multiplayer' and adjust 'Minimum Star Value' and 'Maximum Star Value'.
Fixed issue where in-game ball icon notification did not update when a safety shot was selected and numbered ball set was chosen instead of plain colours.
MISCELLANEOUS
Fixed issue where restricted characters could be entered into profile name using ALT key.
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update