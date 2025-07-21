VR



🚀 Features & Improvements



- Text-to-Speech is now available to all users as part of the product — no longer a GS Labs feature!

- Collab Rooms are now the default new document type

- Removed room creation cap for free users

- Added the ability to rename Collab rooms from inside the room

- Added the ability to save a copy of a Collab room while inside the room

- Can now choose to open Templates and Community Designs as either a sketch or Collab room

- Added “Shared With Me” tab to lobby for visibility, merged “LandingPad Collab” and “Files” tabs

- Local sketch files now display a GRS tag in the lobby

- (GS Labs) Added an alternative way to scale sketch objects by grabbing them and moving the thumbstick



🐛 Bug Fixes



- Fixed “Bad Client Request” error message upon entering a sketch when not logged into LandingPad

- Fixed voice to text not working on numeric numpads

- Fixed voice to text not working in web browser’s address bar

- Replaced a placeholder string in the “Notify to Collab” pop-up received by the invitee

- Fixed screenshots taken in external team rooms saving to personal workspace

- Adjusted low memory warning thresholds on some headsets to be more accurate



Screen Collab



🐛 Bug Fixes



- Improved behaviour when attempting to make or rename viewpoints after leaving a comment.

- Comments that are deleted by a VR user are now cleared up in the Screen UI.