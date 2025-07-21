VR
🚀 Features & Improvements
- Text-to-Speech is now available to all users as part of the product — no longer a GS Labs feature!
- Collab Rooms are now the default new document type
- Removed room creation cap for free users
- Added the ability to rename Collab rooms from inside the room
- Added the ability to save a copy of a Collab room while inside the room
- Can now choose to open Templates and Community Designs as either a sketch or Collab room
- Added “Shared With Me” tab to lobby for visibility, merged “LandingPad Collab” and “Files” tabs
- Local sketch files now display a GRS tag in the lobby
- (GS Labs) Added an alternative way to scale sketch objects by grabbing them and moving the thumbstick
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed “Bad Client Request” error message upon entering a sketch when not logged into LandingPad
- Fixed voice to text not working on numeric numpads
- Fixed voice to text not working in web browser’s address bar
- Replaced a placeholder string in the “Notify to Collab” pop-up received by the invitee
- Fixed screenshots taken in external team rooms saving to personal workspace
- Adjusted low memory warning thresholds on some headsets to be more accurate
Screen Collab
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Improved behaviour when attempting to make or rename viewpoints after leaving a comment.
- Comments that are deleted by a VR user are now cleared up in the Screen UI.
