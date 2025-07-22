Patch 1.6 Release Notes - v1.6.10721.0105

Fixed an issue where entering codes for safes or bank vaults could sometimes skip numbers when using mouse and keyboard controls.



Resolved a rare progression blocker where some players were unable to shoot because their pistol was invisible during the car chase scene with Ellie and Jesse.



Fixed a bug that prevented Exclusive Fullscreen and V-SYNC settings from being saved when changed from the in-game Display Settings menu.



Addressed a bug related to enabling Motion Sensor Function Aiming when using a Steam Deck or supported Steam Input controllers with gyro features.



Resolved a controller issue that prevented the bow from dynamically drawing based on trigger input and could misfire when slowly releasing the trigger.



Addressed a bug that caused the DualShock 4 controller speaker to make a subtle noise in situations where haptic feedback would be active when using a DualSense controller.



Resolved an issue where jagged seams appeared around corpses in snow when Screen Space Shadows were enabled.



Resolved a bug that caused flickering corrupted textures to appear on the ground inside the aquarium.



Fixed a bug that corrupted the leaves near the floor tank in the aquarium when Particle Density was set to medium or higher.



Addressed an issue where using upscaling combined with High Contrast mode offset the rifle scope’s UI to the left corner.



Fixed a bug where Tommy’s sniper rifle did not display a lens flare during the ‘The Marina’ chapter, making it harder for players to determine his line of sight when the lens flare option was disabled.



Resolved an issue where Abby’s name did not appear on the chalkboard until Owen finished writing it, when effects density was set to very low.



Addressed a bug that caused the shotgun’s incendiary shell visual effects to be unclear in showing how they affect enemies and the environment, when Effects Density was set to very low.



Addressed an animation bug that allowed Abby to run during the ‘Ground Zero’ chapter in Chronological mode, unlike in the original Story.



Various visual bug fixes related to ultrawide cinematics.



Stability improvements.



Performance optimizations.



If you encounter any issues after updating, please contact Nixxes Support and supply the requested files, to help us gather more data and insights.

