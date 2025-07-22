Greetings Commanders,

The highly anticipated Panther Clipper MK II from Zorgon Peterson is now available in Elite Dangerous via ARX Early Access!





The Panther Clipper MK II is available in the following bundles:

Panther Clipper MK II Standard

Bring the galaxy to their doorstep with the latest version of the legendary freighter from Zorgon Peterson, the Panther Clipper Mk II.

Bundle includes:

Panther Clipper MK II Ship

Panther Clipper MK II Shipyard Unlock

Panther Clipper MK II Owners Club Decal (only available during ARX early access)

Panther Clipper MK II Stellar

Empty countless warehouses and dominate the market with the Stellar Edition of the Panther Clipper Mk II.

Bundle includes:

Panther Clipper MK II Ship

High-Capacity Cargo Transport Loadout

Class 7 FSD (SCO) and MK II Cargo Racks

Panther Clipper MK II Freighter Gold Paint Job

Panther Clipper Mk II Merchant Ship Kit

Panther Clipper MK II Shipyard Unlock

Panther Clipper MK II Owners Club Decal (only available during ARX early access)

Update Notes.

Features of Note:

Added Zorgon Peterson Panther Clipper Mk II via ARX Early Access In world holo-screen adverts now present for Panther Clipper Mk II Adjustments made to several of the top-side hardpoint placements since Partner Program Early Access Following Partner Program Early Access - The ship no longer raises when deploying SRV's

Added pre-built ships: Panther Clipper MkII Stellar (38,000 Arx) Panther Clipper MkII Standard (19,020 Arx)



Issue Tracker Fixes:

Fixed thrust vectoring for the Corsair (Issue ID: 74690)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash when switching map modes at the same time as the map closing

Fixed a crash when a player recalls their mothership whilst in an SRV, and being targeted by another player

Fixed a crash in the gamma setting screen

Fixed instances of being unable to deploy from Conflict Zone dropships

Fixed instances of connection error messages when attempting to apply Livery via Game Extras menu

Fixed additional instances of placement issues with System Colonisation construction efforts

Fixed instances of strong market links not working correctly in certain circumstances

Fixed Planetary Facilities help screen in colonisation incorrectly stating required distance from existing settlements being 100km rather than 200km

Fixed minor typos in the Market Links/Economy help screens for System Colonisation

Fixed Economy Overrides Codex page incorrectly stating what planetary body with organics provides

Fixed misleading text in Economy Overrides Codex page referencing markets without a specific economy type, when it should be the Colony economy type

Fixed a couple of graphical issues with the Prometheus Scientific Outpost

Fixed instances where Asteroid Stations do not convert from Under Deployment to fully operational

Fixed broken text string for Kinago Violins rare commodity when viewed in ships cargo hold

Fixed the description of the Tier 4 Dominator suit

Localisation Fixes: