Major 22 July 2025 Build 19297755
Update notes

Greetings Commanders,

The highly anticipated Panther Clipper MK II from Zorgon Peterson is now available in Elite Dangerous via ARX Early Access

 

The Panther Clipper MK II is available in the following bundles:

 

 

Panther Clipper MK II Standard

Bring the galaxy to their doorstep with the latest version of the legendary freighter from Zorgon Peterson, the Panther Clipper Mk II.

Bundle includes:

  • Panther Clipper MK II Ship

  • Panther Clipper MK II Shipyard Unlock

  • Panther Clipper MK II Owners Club Decal (only available during ARX early access)

 

 

Panther Clipper MK II Stellar

Empty countless warehouses and dominate the market with the Stellar Edition of the Panther Clipper Mk II.

Bundle includes: 

  • Panther Clipper MK II Ship

  • High-Capacity Cargo Transport Loadout

  • Class 7 FSD (SCO) and MK II Cargo Racks

  • Panther Clipper MK II Freighter Gold Paint Job

  • Panther Clipper Mk II Merchant Ship Kit

  • Panther Clipper MK II Shipyard Unlock

  • Panther Clipper MK II Owners Club Decal (only available during ARX early access)

Update Notes.

Features of Note:

  • Added Zorgon Peterson Panther Clipper Mk II via ARX Early Access

    • In world holo-screen adverts now present for Panther Clipper Mk II

    • Adjustments made to several of the top-side hardpoint placements since Partner Program Early Access

    • Following Partner Program Early Access - The ship no longer raises when deploying SRV's 

  • Added pre-built ships:

    • Panther Clipper MkII Stellar (38,000 Arx)

    • Panther Clipper MkII Standard (19,020 Arx)

 

Issue Tracker Fixes:

  • Fixed thrust vectoring for the Corsair (Issue ID: 74690)

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a crash when switching map modes at the same time as the map closing 

  • Fixed a crash when a player recalls their mothership whilst in an SRV, and being targeted by another player

  • Fixed a crash in the gamma setting screen 

  • Fixed instances of being unable to deploy from Conflict Zone dropships 

  • Fixed instances of connection error messages when attempting to apply Livery via Game Extras menu 

  • Fixed additional instances of placement issues with System Colonisation construction efforts 

  • Fixed instances of strong market links not working correctly in certain circumstances 

  • Fixed Planetary Facilities help screen in colonisation incorrectly stating required distance from existing settlements being 100km rather than 200km

  • Fixed minor typos in the Market Links/Economy help screens for System Colonisation 

  • Fixed Economy Overrides Codex page incorrectly stating what planetary body with organics provides 

  • Fixed misleading text in Economy Overrides Codex page referencing markets without a specific economy type, when it should be the Colony economy type

  • Fixed a couple of graphical issues with the Prometheus Scientific Outpost

  • Fixed instances where Asteroid Stations do not convert from Under Deployment to fully operational 

  • Fixed broken text string for Kinago Violins rare commodity when viewed in ships cargo hold 

  • Fixed the description of the Tier 4 Dominator suit

Localisation Fixes:

  • Fixed "Maximum landing pad size" being truncated in the System Colonisation facility picker screen in various languages 

  • Fixed unlocalised "Beacon Deployment Site" string in various languages 

  • Fixed unlocalised port type when selecting what primary port to build in various languages 

  • Fixed incorrect line break in Russian when viewing System Colonisation construction commodity list 

  • Fixed instances of unlocalised commodities for System Colonisation construction efforts in various languages when viewed in Architect mode 

  • Fixed "Commodities" being unlocalised when viewing the System Colonisation Ship market in various languages 

  • Fixed unlocalised and broken text string for "Contacting System Colonisation Ship" in various languages 

  • Fixed unlocalised and broken text string for the warning prompt when not facing the Beacon Deployment Site in various languages

  • Fixed a typo in the System Colonisation claim inbox message in Russian 

  • Improved translations of System Colonisation Codex page headers in Russian 

  • Fixed truncated string when viewing My Colonies in Russian 

  • Fixed mistranslation of Port in the "Construct Primary Port" mission in Brazilian Portuguese 

  • Fixed minor mistranslation of mission steps for Deploy Claim Beacon in Brazilian Portuguese 

  • Fixed inconsistent translations for the term "Links" in the Colonisation system map help screens in Brazilian Portuguese 

  • Fixed unlocalised references to "Commodities" in the Colonisation system map help screens in Brazilian Portuguese 

  • Fixed unlocalised reference to "Commodities" in the System Colonisation Codex pages in Brazilian Portuguese 

  • Fixed grammatical issues with description of Market Links in the System Colonisation Codex pages in Brazilian Portuguese 

  • Fixed grammatical mistranslation in German in the System Colonisation Codex pages 

  • Fixed instances of incorrectly unlocalised "Orbit" references in the System Colonisation Codex pages in German 

  • Fixed incorrect line break in System Colonisation Codex pages in French 

  • Fixed unlocalised references to "High Tech" & "Terraforming" in the System Colonisation Codex pages in French

  • Fixed various bobblehead names being unlocalised in various languages when viewed via Game Extras 

  • Fixed various decal names being unlocalised in various languages when viewed via Game Extras 

  • Fixed minor translation typo for Corsair bundles in Portuguese-Brazil 

Changed files in this update

