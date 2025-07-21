Medicine-related
Animal Treatment:
Injured animals with owners will take medicine by themselves at night
Those without owners will take medicine immediately
If severely injured, they will be rescued
Treatment Priority:
When multiple people collapse simultaneously with serious injuries, priority is given to treating their "Serious Injuries"
Adjustments to Seed Quantity and Time
Selecting Time Cost:
Coarse Millet: 2->1
Cultivated Millet: 3->1
Quantity:
10->7
Selecting Millets Cost:
50->30
Interaction Optimization
Followers resume previous work assignments after leaving the team
Removed the tech-lock requirement for slaves to consume Coarse Millet and Cultivated Millet
Bugs
Mammoth description (removed outdated watering instructions)
"Missing Animal Feed" prompt now shows when attempting to add animals to Slave Pot without food
"Feeding Trough" text remains incorrectly displayed on Slave Pot interface
Livestock in merchant caravan inventory remains tradable multiple times before departure
Resolution changes immediately without confirmation prompt
Changed depots in beta branch