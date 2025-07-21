This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Medicine-related

Animal Treatment:

Injured animals with owners will take medicine by themselves at night

Those without owners will take medicine immediately

If severely injured, they will be rescued

Treatment Priority:

When multiple people collapse simultaneously with serious injuries, priority is given to treating their "Serious Injuries"

Adjustments to Seed Quantity and Time

Selecting Time Cost:

Coarse Millet: 2->1

Cultivated Millet: 3->1

Quantity:

10->7

Selecting Millets Cost:

50->30

Interaction Optimization

Followers resume previous work assignments after leaving the team

Removed the tech-lock requirement for slaves to consume Coarse Millet and Cultivated Millet

Bugs