21 July 2025 Build 19297750 Edited 21 July 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Medicine-related

Animal Treatment:

Injured animals with owners will take medicine by themselves at night

Those without owners will take medicine immediately

If severely injured, they will be rescued

Treatment Priority:

When multiple people collapse simultaneously with serious injuries, priority is given to treating their "Serious Injuries"

Adjustments to Seed Quantity and Time

Selecting Time Cost:

Coarse Millet: 2->1

Cultivated Millet: 3->1

Quantity:

10->7

Selecting Millets Cost:

50->30

Interaction Optimization

  • Followers resume previous work assignments after leaving the team

  • Removed the tech-lock requirement for slaves to consume Coarse Millet and Cultivated Millet

Bugs

  • Mammoth description (removed outdated watering instructions)

  • "Missing Animal Feed" prompt now shows when attempting to add animals to Slave Pot without food

  • "Feeding Trough" text remains incorrectly displayed on Slave Pot interface

  • Livestock in merchant caravan inventory remains tradable multiple times before departure

  • Resolution changes immediately without confirmation prompt

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Depot 1876881
