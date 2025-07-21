Continued work on Project Milestone took place over the last week, with the entire graphics team now creating assets for it.
We have also taken the decision to pause active development on Episode 5, as we believe Project Milestone should take priority. Therefore, we have replaced the infographic of Episode 5 below, with the new Project Milestone infographic.
What we've been working on this week
Technical TeamAndrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Botanist profession.
• Alchemist profession improvements.
• UK Online Safety Act Compliance.
• New starter induction.
James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• UK Online Safety Act Compliance.
• Launching this weeks game update.
Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:
• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
Content TeamPaul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:
• Coding (post-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
• Botanical Nomenclature.
Samuel (Maybe Leek) has been working on:
• Coding (post-graphics) for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.
• Reading and replying to support requests and customer complaints.
• Preparing this weekly leek.
Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:
• Fisher bounties.
Haaris (Sleepy Leek) has been working on:
• Recovering from a minor surgery.
Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:
• Coding (pre-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.
Graphics TeamGreg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist new variant graphics.
• Forager new variant graphics.
• Graphics for this weekly leek.
Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
• New starter support.
Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:
• More trees.
• Botanist passive station.
• New starter support.
James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:
• Graphics for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.
• Botanist greenhouse.
Audio TeamJoe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:
• Global music track 14.
• Audio for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
Our new members of the teamAlex (Octo Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist new variant graphics.
Changed files in this update