What we've been working on this week

Technical Team

Content Team

Graphics Team

Audio Team

Our new members of the team

Infographics

Welcome to the fifteenth edition of the Brighter Shores Weekly Leek.Continued work on Project Milestone took place over the last week, with the entire graphics team now creating assets for it.We have also taken the decision to pause active development on Episode 5, as we believe Project Milestone should take priority. Therefore, we have replaced the infographic of Episode 5 below, with the new Project Milestone infographic.Andrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:• Project Milestone.• Botanist profession.• Alchemist profession improvements.• UK Online Safety Act Compliance.• New starter induction.James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:• Project Milestone.• UK Online Safety Act Compliance.• Launching this weeks game update.Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.Paul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:• Coding (post-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.• Botanical Nomenclature.Samuel (Maybe Leek) has been working on:• Coding (post-graphics) for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.• Reading and replying to support requests and customer complaints.• Preparing this weekly leek.Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:• Fisher bounties.Haaris (Sleepy Leek) has been working on:• Recovering from a minor surgery.Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:• Coding (pre-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Greg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:• Botanist new variant graphics.• Forager new variant graphics.• Graphics for this weekly leek.Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:• Botanist profession.• New starter support.Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:• More trees.• Botanist passive station.• New starter support.James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.• Botanist greenhouse.Joe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:• Global music track 14.• Audio for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.Alex (Octo Leek) has been working on:• Botanist new variant graphics.