As joystick gameplay is not fully developed, I've decided to remove joystick support rather than offering poor joystick gameplay and frustrating players. I'm going to concentrate on mouse gameplay and improve the interfaces in the future.

Updated votes with a new vote for the function: combat challenge system (mini combat challenge to win more jade)

Total overhaul of the animal registration system in combat. A new menu is available on the PvP menu to fluidly configure your combat team among your animals in the farm and in your inventory.

Improved farm PnJ skins to help players differentiate between them.

The menu for feeding animals has been redesigned to help players understand what food can be given to an animal and know what to make.

The combat window is now hidden when the end-of-combat summary menu is displayed