21 July 2025 Build 19297693 Edited 21 July 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

First we want to thank all of you who joined the playtest, and we want to thank those of you who provided some feedback.

The biggest issue we found with this playtest is that the lighting for our level is too dark, unless you restart the level at which point it fixes itself. This new build should have rectified the issue, but if anyone experiences a very dark level, we'd appreciate if you let us know!

Thanks,
Kevin from FBP

Changed files in this update

Depot 3875401
  • Loading history…
