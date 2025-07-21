Hello everyone,



First we want to thank all of you who joined the playtest, and we want to thank those of you who provided some feedback.



The biggest issue we found with this playtest is that the lighting for our level is too dark, unless you restart the level at which point it fixes itself. This new build should have rectified the issue, but if anyone experiences a very dark level, we'd appreciate if you let us know!



Thanks,

Kevin from FBP