Hello everyone,
First we want to thank all of you who joined the playtest, and we want to thank those of you who provided some feedback.
The biggest issue we found with this playtest is that the lighting for our level is too dark, unless you restart the level at which point it fixes itself. This new build should have rectified the issue, but if anyone experiences a very dark level, we'd appreciate if you let us know!
Thanks,
Kevin from FBP
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update