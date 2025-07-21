Just did a small update to address some issues.
- Added Inverted Option
- Fixed food not actually taking away from pearls.
- Fixed Stats overlay on Pet Store Crab.
- Fixed Controls not displaying proper controls
- Added back third person camera setup (Enter) to switch camera modes.
- Fixed some back yard water areas overlapping in areas they shouldn't
- Fixed Stacked Numbers
- Some other minor changes to UI.
