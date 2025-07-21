Error messages may appear in certain Harvesting locations

Quest system is not functioning properly (Expected fix: late July ~ early August)

Sending mail to friends is not working Unable to check if friends are online

Whisper chat and voice chat are currently disabled (Whisper chat fix scheduled for late July)

Item lock feature is not working properly (Expected fix: mid-August)

Cooking buffs are currently not functioning as intended. (Expected fix: mid-August)

While the game has not been fully tested, the Newbie Zone is confirmed to be playable without major issues.However, please note that the following features are currently under development or experiencing issues:Known Issues:We are actively working on fixing these issues and improving stability as quickly as possible. We deeply appreciate your patience and support during this early phase.See you by the water,Fishing Online Team