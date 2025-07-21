 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19297646
While the game has not been fully tested, the Newbie Zone is confirmed to be playable without major issues.

However, please note that the following features are currently under development or experiencing issues:

Known Issues:




  • Error messages may appear in certain Harvesting locations


  • Quest system is not functioning properly (Expected fix: late July ~ early August)


  • Sending mail to friends is not working Unable to check if friends are online


  • Whisper chat and voice chat are currently disabled (Whisper chat fix scheduled for late July)


  • Item lock feature is not working properly (Expected fix: mid-August)


  • Cooking buffs are currently not functioning as intended. (Expected fix: mid-August)




We are actively working on fixing these issues and improving stability as quickly as possible. We deeply appreciate your patience and support during this early phase.



See you by the water,

Fishing Online Team

