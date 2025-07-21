However, please note that the following features are currently under development or experiencing issues:
Known Issues:
- Error messages may appear in certain Harvesting locations
- Quest system is not functioning properly (Expected fix: late July ~ early August)
- Sending mail to friends is not working Unable to check if friends are online
- Whisper chat and voice chat are currently disabled (Whisper chat fix scheduled for late July)
- Item lock feature is not working properly (Expected fix: mid-August)
- Cooking buffs are currently not functioning as intended. (Expected fix: mid-August)
We are actively working on fixing these issues and improving stability as quickly as possible. We deeply appreciate your patience and support during this early phase.
See you by the water,
Fishing Online Team
Changed files in this update