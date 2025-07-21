We’ve just deployed another update for Victory At Sea Atlantic, focused on bug fixes, gameplay improvements, and a key modding adjustment. Thanks to all of you for the continued feedback—keep it coming!

Bug Fixes:

The collect supplies button is now enabled for neutral ports.

Sweden now correctly replenishes its resources.

Resolved an issue where supply fleets would repeatedly dock and undock while awaiting resources.

Fixed a navigation issue affecting submersibles at very deep depths.

Submersibles now load from saves at the correct depth during combat.

Structure upgrade tooltips now correctly display the resource cost.

The Fairey Swordfish's propeller now rotates around the correct axis.

Combat air patrols will always initiate combat when in range.

Fixed a bug that allowed the enemy to make excessive espionage and sabotage attempts.

Gameplay:

Ships will now automatically switch to an alternative ammunition type if their selected ammo runs out.

Mods:

Reload time values in weapon stat definitions will no longer be overridden by values in ship weapon definitions.

Thanks again for playing and supporting Victory At Sea Atlantic! See you on the high seas.