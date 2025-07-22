 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Our servers are currently offline as we roll out the 0.45 patch.

Maintenance is expected to take around 4 hours. We’ll keep you informed if there are any changes to the timeline.

We apologize for the inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

You can take a look at our changelog: https://steelhunters.com/en/news/787-changelog-v045

Thank you!

