21 July 2025 Build 19297527 Edited 21 July 2025 – 11:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
See the full list of changes below.

  • The Alloy Machine now ignores empty slots when matching ore bonuses—no more alloy recipes lost due to additional machine slots.
  • You can now gain multiple bonuses of the same type in the Alloy Machine.
  • All followers now have an additional level-up skill option.
  • Followers are now sorted so that your most-used dwarves appear at the top of the list.
  • You can now see which ores can be found on your current mine level.
  • Added a rune tutorial to the Help button in the room with the Runic Machine.


Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug causing weapons to behave strangely after sharpening.
  • Improved scroll speed for inventory and follower panels.
  • Fixed a bug with saving the game after beating the last boss.

