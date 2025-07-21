See the full list of changes below.
- The Alloy Machine now ignores empty slots when matching ore bonuses—no more alloy recipes lost due to additional machine slots.
- You can now gain multiple bonuses of the same type in the Alloy Machine.
- All followers now have an additional level-up skill option.
- Followers are now sorted so that your most-used dwarves appear at the top of the list.
- You can now see which ores can be found on your current mine level.
- Added a rune tutorial to the Help button in the room with the Runic Machine.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug causing weapons to behave strangely after sharpening.
- Improved scroll speed for inventory and follower panels.
- Fixed a bug with saving the game after beating the last boss.
Changed files in this update