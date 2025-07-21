Greetings Dice Slingers!

SpellRogue 1.1.1:

Overview:

Divine Scarab nerfs and Arkanax buffs.



Water and Fire Spell buffs



Minor Mutator tweaks.



🧙 Mirror Garden event: Replaced Shard choice (you can still duplicate an upgraded spell and disenchant for a free Shard).



🧙 Daily Challenge modifier: ”Start with 1 Max HP” increased to 10.



QOL: Added option to disable hotkeys from ending turns.



🧙Bug: Fixed Flame Hunger upgrade A having inconsistent behaviour.



🧙Bug: Fixed Preemptive Strike not using correct formatting for Marked amount.



🧙Bug: Fixed Spell Break mutator applying broken before Seashell Wand triggers and bricking spells.



🧙Bug: Fixed Dreamweaver spawning units on top of eachother in certain cases (now always spawns them in the front, apologies to all Front Attack enjoyers).



🧙Bug: Fixed Toll of Respite being exploitable/skippable.



🧙Bug: Fixed Sefyra’s Doppelgale spell set having a wrong title in certain places.



🧙Bug: Fixed stun tooltip showing up for Shadowfire Twins.



🧙Bug: Fixed Void Essence being available in potion drafts.



🧙Bug: Fixed Rod of Resurgence not working in Act 4 as expected.



🧙Bug: Fixed the Divine Scarab visually disappearing when using Undo Turn.



🧙Bug: Fixed the Desert Spirit’s Resonance status being affected by Nullify.



🧙Bug: Fixed some random Spell targeting issues (Faerie Form, Immolate triggering when not hit etc)



🧙Bug: Fixed “Prismatic” custom gamemode not working.



FULL BALANCE CHANGELOG:

Update 1.1.1 is here with a focus on balancing. We've made adjustments to several Water and Fire spells that have felt a bit underwhelming for a while.While there are plenty of factors influencing the strength of each elemental class, it’s clear that Air tends to come out on top, with some of the strongest combos and individual Spells. Earth also performs well in regular play but seems to struggle in the higher Descent tiers, likely due to the challenge of scaling quickly enough. Fire generally sits in third place, with Water trailing behind. We suspect Water’s lower performance is partly because newer players are still learning the game, which naturally brings down the stats. With that said, especially the Rare water spells have seen some value improvements.We also reviewed the performance of the new Divine Scarab boss from version 1.1.0. He turned out to be a bit too divine, so we've slightly reduced his damage and survivability to make the fight more manageable and comparable to the other act 2 bosses.This update also includes bug fixes based on your reports, and we even added a small quality-of-life option to disable the spacebar ending your turn. We've heard that cats and newborns are especially fond of that button!Changes with 🧙 have been reported by the community. A huge thanks to our amazing community who give feedback and help us make SpellRogue what it is! ❤️Spell (Air) WHISPERING GALE Block: 6 -> 7Spell (Air) BREEZE BIND Sockets: [*4*] -> [*2*]Spell (Air) FULGUR Charges: 2 -> 3Spell (Void) OMNISCIENCE Sockets: [=6] -> [5-6]Spell (Earth) FISSURE Main damage: 18 -> 20Spell (Earth) FISSURE+A '+6 damage' -> '+7 damage'Spell (Earth) INFUSE SCALES Block: 0 -> -1Spell (Fire) BLOODWARD Block: 4 -> 5Spell (Fire) DEMEAN Weak: 6 -> 7Spell (Fire) DEMEAN+B 'destroy -3 countdown' -> 'destroy -2 countdown'Spell (Fire) EXTRACT Sockets: [*10*] -> [*9*]Spell (Fire) FICKLE BARRIER Countdown: -1 -> -2Spell (Fire) FICKLE BARRIER+B 'destroy -3 countdown' -> 'destroy -2 countdown'Spell (Fire) FLAME SURGE Redesigned: 'diceX+diceX Block. If dice1: 4 Banefire. If dice2: 1 Critical.' -> '5 Block. If dice1: 4 Banefire. If dice2: 1 Critical.'Spell (Fire) GATHERING FLAMES Charges: 3 -> 2Spell (Fire) IRONGUARD Block: 0 -> 1Spell (Fire) KAIROTIC MOMENT Weak: 6 -> 7Spell (Fire) PHOENIX WARD Block: 5 -> 6Spell (Fire) PYRE Sockets: [*6*] -> [*5*]Spell (Fire) PYRE Block: 6 -> 7Spell (Fire) SUNSHIELD Block: 0 -> 1Spell (Fire) VINDICTIVE STRIKE Damage: 14 -> 16Spell (Water) ARCTIC POINT Damage: 0 -> 1Spell (Water) DELUGE Sockets: [*12*] -> [*10*]Spell (Water) DELUGE+A '+1 charge, [=6]' -> '+2 charge, [=6]'Spell (Water) DEPTHS OF POWER Mute: 3 -> 2Spell (Water) FOCUSED TOXIN Poison: 8 -> 10Spell (Water) HYDROCLASP Block: 0 -> 1Spell (Water) ICEBOUND Dice multiplier: 1 -> 2Spell (Water) ICEBOUND+A '+3 damage' -> '+5 damage'Spell (Water) INCISION+B '+2 charge' -> '[*4*]'Spell (Water) MALICE COIL Base Damage: 4 -> 6Spell (Water) MALICE COIL+A '[*6*]' -> '[*5*]'Spell (Water) POISON BARRIER Block: 5 -> 4Spell (Water) REALITY RIPPLE Sockets: [=4] -> [3-4]Spell (Water) REALITY RIPPLE Rarity: Common -> UncommonSpell (Water) REALITY RIPPLE Charges: 1 -> 2Spell (Water) RIME HAIL Fury: 5 -> 3Spell (Water) RIPTIDE Sockets: [*15*] -> [*14*]Spell (Water) RIPTIDE Rain: 1 -> 2Spell (Water) RISING TORRENT Charges: 5 -> 4Spell (Water) UNDERTOW Damage: 2 -> 4Spell (Water) WATER VORTEX Charges: 1 -> 2Artifact (Boss) GEOMETRIC LENS Dice bonus: 2 -> 3Mutator BURNOUT Cooldown: 24 -> 25Mutator BURNOUT++ Cooldown: 14 -> 15Mutator ENDLESS WOUNDS Value: 4 -> 5Mutator ENDLESS WOUNDS+ Value: 7 -> 8Status Effect GLYPH OF PROTECTION Block: 5 -> 4Enemy DIVINE SCARAB HP: 200 -> 190Enemy DIVINE SCARAB Action 4: '20 Damage. 2 Power.' -> '18 Damage. 2 Power.'Enemy DIVINE SCARAB Action 5: '. 6 Damage 3 times.' -> '. 5 Damage 3 times.'Event THE MIRROR GARDEN Gift 2: 'Lose 2 Spells: Shard' -> 'Lose potion: rare Fire | Earth | Air | Water Spell'May your dice roll true 🧙Tim, Thorbjørn & Paw