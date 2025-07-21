Thank you to all the comrades for your suggestions for improvement. (づ￣3￣)づ╭❤~ I hope everyone can provide more feedback. We will also strive to optimize our game to ensure a better gaming experience for everyone!

Update contents:

1. A quick button has been added on the right side of the trolley for changing the office.

2. The function of problem feedback has been optimized. Now, when clicking on the problem feedback, it will automatically redirect to the feedback account, making it convenient for colleagues to report problems.