- 繁体中国語が正常に表示されない不具合を修正
- 修复了繁体中文无法正常显示的问题
- 修復了繁體中文無法正常顯示的問題
- Fixed an issue where Traditional Chinese text was not displaying correctly
- 번체 중국어가 정상적으로 표시되지 않는 문제를 수정했습니다
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- 繁体中国語が正常に表示されない不具合を修正
- 修复了繁体中文无法正常显示的问题
- 修復了繁體中文無法正常顯示的問題
- Fixed an issue where Traditional Chinese text was not displaying correctly
- 번체 중국어가 정상적으로 표시되지 않는 문제를 수정했습니다
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update