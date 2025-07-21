 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19297498 Edited 21 July 2025 – 08:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- 繁体中国語が正常に表示されない不具合を修正

- 修复了繁体中文无法正常显示的问题

- 修復了繁體中文無法正常顯示的問題

- Fixed an issue where Traditional Chinese text was not displaying correctly

- 번체 중국어가 정상적으로 표시되지 않는 문제를 수정했습니다

Changed files in this update

Depot 3288461
  • Loading history…
