Memory and CPU optimizations that may improve performance on certain systems.
Some assets were updated as part of this process, so the patch size may be larger than usual.
We’re continuing to investigate and streamline performance bottlenecks in other areas.
Fixed an issue where Metal Gunner could not hit certain monsters in Stage 1.
Reduced the Skyrapter Swarmlord’s attack range and speed, as well as the duration and effect of its movement-slowing debuff.
Hotfix 0.513b
