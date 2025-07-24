🐶😺 WHO LET THE CARDS OUT?

Yes, yes, the boffins down at the Exploding Kittens Emporium might be a bit old and crusty, but you know what isn’t? The expansion that rounds out the Explosive Expansion Pass – the Barking Kittens Expansion!

The latest expansion to hit Exploding Kittens® 2 brings eight new cards and a MIGHTY ELEVEN NEW DECKS to play with!

Meet the swanky new digital cards:

Bury – End your turn by secretly putting the next card you draw back into the draw pile as if you had defused it.

I’ll Take That – Put this card in front of another player to steal the next card they draw from the draw pile.

Tower of Power – Anyone who steals a card from you blindly steals from inside the Tower of Power Crown instead.

Alter the Future NOW – Privately view and rearrange the top three cards of the draw pile.

Personal Attack – Play this attack on yourself and take three turns in a row.

Potluck – Starting with you and going around in the direction of play, each player with cards puts one face down on the draw pile.

Share the Future – View and rearrange the top three cards in the draw pile, then show the cards to the next player.

Barking Kitten – When played, if anyone has another Barking Kitten, they explode (or defuse). Otherwise, keep it in front of you, and it becomes a target when another one is played.

Did we mention this expansion has eleven additional decks too? Because it has eleven more decks. Eleven. Decks.

Barking Kittens deck

Black Hole deck

Power Play deck

Sharing Is Caring deck

Nope Sauce deck

Meowsochist deck

Eye for an Eye deck

Card Hoarders deck

Mind Games deck

Cat Fight deck

Sticky Fingers deck

Plus, with the recent addition of content sharing, you can become a legend within your friend group by sharing Barking Kittens when you host a game!



Play Barking Kittens on Exploding Kittens® 2 right now – and be sure to leave your feedback on our Discord server!