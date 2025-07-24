 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19297415 Edited 24 July 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐶😺 WHO LET THE CARDS OUT? 

Yes, yes, the boffins down at the Exploding Kittens Emporium might be a bit old and crusty, but you know what isn’t? The expansion that rounds out the Explosive Expansion Pass – the Barking Kittens Expansion! 

The latest expansion to hit Exploding Kittens® 2 brings eight new cards and a MIGHTY ELEVEN NEW DECKS to play with!  

Meet the swanky new digital cards:

  • Bury – End your turn by secretly putting the next card you draw back into the draw pile as if you had defused it. 

  • I’ll Take That – Put this card in front of another player to steal the next card they draw from the draw pile. 

  • Tower of Power – Anyone who steals a card from you blindly steals from inside the Tower of Power Crown instead. 

  • Alter the Future NOW – Privately view and rearrange the top three cards of the draw pile.

  • Personal Attack – Play this attack on yourself and take three turns in a row. 

  • Potluck – Starting with you and going around in the direction of play, each player with cards puts one face down on the draw pile. 

  • Share the Future – View and rearrange the top three cards in the draw pile, then show the cards to the next player. 

  • Barking Kitten – When played, if anyone has another Barking Kitten, they explode (or defuse). Otherwise, keep it in front of you, and it becomes a target when another one is played. 

Did we mention this expansion has eleven additional decks too? Because it has eleven more decks. Eleven. Decks. 

  • Barking Kittens deck

  • Black Hole deck

  • Power Play deck

  • Sharing Is Caring deck

  • Nope Sauce deck

  • Meowsochist deck

  • Eye for an Eye deck

  • Card Hoarders deck

  • Mind Games deck

  • Cat Fight deck

  • Sticky Fingers deck

Plus, with the recent addition of content sharing, you can become a legend within your friend group by sharing Barking Kittens when you host a game! 

Play Barking Kittens on Exploding Kittens® 2 right now – and be sure to leave your feedback on our Discord server! 

Changed files in this update

Depot 2999031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link