You Royal Highness, your kingdom awaits!

Today marks the grand release of The King is Watching, our unique roguelite kingdom builder where everything works only when you look at it. Since the early days of our demo, the kingdom has thrived with your support. Some noble players have spent over 1000 hours on the demo commanding the realm! We couldn’t wait to release the game for all of you to play it!

Curious, are you? Then read on, brave ruler!

RTS, or “Real Time Staring”

So, what is The King is Watching all about? The game has one main mechanic: nothing happens in your kingdom unless you’re watching it.

From wheat-picking peasants and gold-digging miners to blade-swinging soldiers preparing for battle, your subjects will only work when you are watching them.

Thus, your eyes become the kingdom’s greatest resource… but they can’t look at everything at the same time! Will you nurture your crops or train your troops? Only the sharpest sighted monarchs shall thrive!

Eyes on your Kingdom!

The King is Watching it’s a roguelite kingdom builder where no two reigns are ever the same. But how does the game ensure that?

Aside from gathering resources and fending off waves of goblins and beasts, you will:

Face one of many villainous Bosses each run, drawn from a pool of mighty fiends like dragons, necromancers, and goblin warlords, each bringing unique tactics to overthrow you.

Increase the challenge through ever-tougher Threat Levels , where enemies gain new powers, demanding new royal strategies and split-second ruling.

Adapt thy plans to random blueprints, artifacts, and spells found during each run: with this you will forge unique builds instead of relying on a single path to victory.

Choose from multiple Kings, Advisors and unlockable Upgrades, providing always a new challenge to face!

Thus is forged the true royal challenge: every run is gonna be a brand-new royal tale!

A Kingdom for Both New and Veteran Kings

Whether you're a fresh-faced monarch still learning which end of the sword is which, or a hardened ruler with battle-scarred robes, The King is Watching welcomes all. It’s easy to pick up (no scroll-reading required!) but has enough cunning strategy and challenge to keep even the most seasoned sovereigns on their toes for generations!

Ready to Rule?

The King is Watching is officially out, with many updates already being whispered in the castle halls!

Want to meet your fellow nobles? Join us on Discord to share strategies, screenshots, and argue politely over which advisor is the best (it’s Gustav the duck, obviously).

A Note on Localization: Some parts of the current localization were translated but have not yet gone through final editing. You may spot a few lines that seem out of context or a bit rough around the edges.

If you do, please let us know in the #bug-reports channel on the Discord! Your help is invaluable, noble ruler! 👑

So wear your best crown, gaze nobly and carve your legacy into the annals of royal history!

HUZZAH!!