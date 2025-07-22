The waters are rising in Dorpie! Update 1.1 introduces a new building system that will transform how you construct your whimsical vertical towns.

What's New

Dive into the world of aqueducts and discover an entirely new dimension of building possibilities. These aren't just decorative elements – they're functional waterways that snake through your towering structures, creating mesmerizing networks that bring life to your Dorpie.

Connect elevated water sources to distant destinations through cleverly placed aqueduct segments. Watch as crystal-clear water flows through your carefully planned channels, creating stunning visual cascades that complement your architectural masterpieces.

Fresh Objectives & Structures

Complete brand new water-themed objectives that challenge you to think like an ancient engineer. Unlock unique aqueduct pieces, water features, and complementary structures that work in harmony with your flowing networks.

Whether you're creating simple point-to-point connections or elaborate spaghetti-like networks that weave between buildings, the aqueducts add a new layer of creative expression to your vertical building adventures.

The same relaxing, objective-driven gameplay you love, now with the soothing addition of flowing water and the satisfying puzzle of connecting distant points through gravity-defying waterways.

Ready to make a splash? Your vertical village awaits its first drop of water!