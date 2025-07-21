Default Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
The abnormal repair button has been added with the function to fix the problem of weapons being unable to fire.
Fixed the unlocking error of the agent Lucia.
Fixed the problem of inaccurate cursor position during auto - aiming and manual aiming when using a gamepad.
Fixed the error of accidentally triggering the faith effect in the Safe House.
Fixed the bug that the save time is displayed as 0.
Fixed the bug that the game freezes when opening the decoration interface while jumping into the abyss.
Fixed the incorrect UI display of the charge bar.
Fixed the situation where the explosive barrel mission cannot be completed.
Balance Adjustments
Reduced the health bonus of enemies in Multiplayer Mode.
Reduced the health of enemies in Normal Difficulty.
Increased the damage of the item Maneuver Gear.
Optimization and Adjustments
Added the bullet - clearing mechanism in the room after the Boss's death.
The handling of the weapon RAPTOR has been optimized.
Adjusted the display layer of the guard of the weapon VAJRA to behind the character.
Made the judgment of the flight state more stable.
Art and Localization
Updated the Roadmap in the Japanese.
Beta Branch Updates
Experience Optimization
Optimized the special effect settings of the bar scene.
Adjusted the positions of NPCs in the Faith Temples.
Conducted multiple optimizations and adjustments on the particle effects of weapons.
Adjustments
Adjusted the display time of the disconnection pop - up window to 5 seconds.
When entering a new room, the weapon state will be automatically reset to reduce the problem of weapon attack jamming.
Bug Fixes
Fixed the problem that the challenge room does not pause in single - player mode.
Fixed the display problem of the character's eyelids to avoid color errors.
Fixed the problem that the bubble special effect of Elisa's skin is too dark in online mode.
Fixed the problem of animation desynchronization in the Hyperion Boss battle.
Fixed the problem that ray damage may cause abnormal weapon suspension.
Fixed the relevant errors of the blessing Piercing Spell.
Fixed the problem that the charging bar of charged weapons such as the Prism may disappear after the character dies and resurrects.
Fixed the problem that in extreme cases, the Soul Stone cannot be picked up and keeps following.
UI and Localization
Updated the game's localization system and added new text.
The prompt for the Soul Stone now only shows the "Disassemble" option.
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
Steam Library → Neon Abyss 2 → Right-click → Properties → Betas → Select "Beta" (no password required).
Note: Players on different branches cannot connect for multiplayer due to version mismatches.
