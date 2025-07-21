The abnormal repair button has been added with the function to fix the problem of weapons being unable to fire.

Fixed the unlocking error of the agent Lucia.

Fixed the problem of inaccurate cursor position during auto - aiming and manual aiming when using a gamepad.

Fixed the error of accidentally triggering the faith effect in the Safe House.

Fixed the bug that the save time is displayed as 0.

Fixed the bug that the game freezes when opening the decoration interface while jumping into the abyss.

Fixed the incorrect UI display of the charge bar.