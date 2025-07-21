 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

  • The abnormal repair button has been added with the function to fix the problem of weapons being unable to fire.

  • Fixed the unlocking error of the agent Lucia.

  • Fixed the problem of inaccurate cursor position during auto - aiming and manual aiming when using a gamepad.

  • Fixed the error of accidentally triggering the faith effect in the Safe House.

  • Fixed the bug that the save time is displayed as 0.

  • Fixed the bug that the game freezes when opening the decoration interface while jumping into the abyss.

  • Fixed the incorrect UI display of the charge bar.

  • Fixed the situation where the explosive barrel mission cannot be completed.

Balance Adjustments

  • Reduced the health bonus of enemies in Multiplayer Mode.

  • Reduced the health of enemies in Normal Difficulty.

  • Increased the damage of the item Maneuver Gear.

Optimization and Adjustments

  • Added the bullet - clearing mechanism in the room after the Boss's death.

  • The handling of the weapon RAPTOR has been optimized.

  • Adjusted the display layer of the guard of the weapon VAJRA to behind the character.

  • Made the judgment of the flight state more stable.

Art and Localization

  • Updated the Roadmap in the Japanese.

Beta Branch Updates

Experience Optimization

  • Optimized the special effect settings of the bar scene.

  • Adjusted the positions of NPCs in the Faith Temples.

  • Conducted multiple optimizations and adjustments on the particle effects of weapons.

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the display time of the disconnection pop - up window to 5 seconds.

  • When entering a new room, the weapon state will be automatically reset to reduce the problem of weapon attack jamming.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the problem that the challenge room does not pause in single - player mode.

  • Fixed the display problem of the character's eyelids to avoid color errors.

  • Fixed the problem that the bubble special effect of Elisa's skin is too dark in online mode.

  • Fixed the problem of animation desynchronization in the Hyperion Boss battle.

  • Fixed the problem that ray damage may cause abnormal weapon suspension.

  • Fixed the relevant errors of the blessing Piercing Spell.

  • Fixed the problem that the charging bar of charged weapons such as the Prism may disappear after the character dies and resurrects.

  • Fixed the problem that in extreme cases, the Soul Stone cannot be picked up and keeps following.

UI and Localization

  • Updated the game's localization system and added new text.

  • The prompt for the Soul Stone now only shows the "Disassemble" option.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library → Neon Abyss 2 → Right-click → Properties → Betas → Select "Beta" (no password required).

Note: Players on different branches cannot connect for multiplayer due to version mismatches.

