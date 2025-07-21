Patch Summary

Patch Notes

1. Fixed a bug where the house remained dark after seeing an ending.

– If this bug still occurs, try returning to the main menu and continuing the game from there. If you experience the issue again, please let us know!



2. Increased the chance of encountering missed hallucinations in Play Loop Mode.

– If you're curious about the hallucinations you didn’t catch during your main playthrough, feel free to enjoy Play Loop Mode. There’s also a 'Faster Gameplay' option for faster gameplay.



3. Increased the appearance rate of hidden hallucinations.

– Sorry if the hidden hallucinations caused confusion! They were meant as a little bonus for players who enjoy interacting with the environment. These usually appear on days when no anomalies are visible in the house. We’ll also be adding more detailed hints to guide you!



4. Adjusted the 'Follow You' hallucination.

– If you detect it quickly, the chance of being reset to Day 1 is now lower.





💌 Thank you so much for playing our game!

We truly appreciate your feedback and will continue updating the game with your convenience in mind.



— SKONEC