 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19297163 Edited 21 July 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
##########Content################
[No. 181 River Road] An NPC based on my grandfather is now at this location.
[No. 181 River Road] An NPC based on my grandmother is now at this location.
[No. 181 River Road]Since my grandmother liked to grow vegetables wherever she lived, there are now some vegetable plots outside their room. (Vegetables will grow automatically.)
简体中文
##########Content################
【清河路181号】加入了一个基于我祖父的NPC
【清河路181号】加入了一个基于我祖母的NPC
【清河路181号】因为祖母生前基本上会在任何住的地方附近种地。所以他们的房间外还加入了一片菜地。（菜会自己长出来的。）

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link