

English

[No. 181 River Road] An NPC based on my grandfather is now at this location.

[No. 181 River Road] An NPC based on my grandmother is now at this location.

[No. 181 River Road]Since my grandmother liked to grow vegetables wherever she lived, there are now some vegetable plots outside their room. (Vegetables will grow automatically.)

简体中文

【清河路181号】加入了一个基于我祖父的NPC

【清河路181号】加入了一个基于我祖母的NPC

【清河路181号】因为祖母生前基本上会在任何住的地方附近种地。所以他们的房间外还加入了一片菜地。（菜会自己长出来的。）