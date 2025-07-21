Update, Version 20250721
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[No. 181 River Road] An NPC based on my grandfather is now at this location.
[No. 181 River Road] An NPC based on my grandmother is now at this location.
[No. 181 River Road]Since my grandmother liked to grow vegetables wherever she lived, there are now some vegetable plots outside their room. (Vegetables will grow automatically.)
简体中文
##########Content################
【清河路181号】加入了一个基于我祖父的NPC
【清河路181号】加入了一个基于我祖母的NPC
【清河路181号】因为祖母生前基本上会在任何住的地方附近种地。所以他们的房间外还加入了一片菜地。（菜会自己长出来的。）
