Patch notes:

Fixed a bug where the inventory wouldn’t close with the ESC key



Selected sorting method in the inventory now overrides the default setting and is saved until it’s changed again



Improved refresh of the keybinds table – changes are now visible instantly without reopening the settings window



We’ve just released another batch of fixes, and below we’re also revealing a new surprise.In today’s devlog, we want to share what we’re working on. The update is planned for release in a few days.So far, car repair parts could be bought in the parts store, and fuses at the gas station.In the next update, we plan to add an online shop with deliveries directly to your garage.Today we’re only revealing the app on the computer, but in upcoming devlogs we will show more details.💬 Let us know what you think onandWe’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:PS. Have you checked out the update for Cash Cleaner Simulator from our friends at Mind Control Games?