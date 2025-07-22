Cross-Platform Save Transfer Now Available, players can upload save data from their current platform/client to the server and import it on another platform/client. For full instructions and details, please check here ;

Combat Emotes Function During Co-op Mind Training, Players can now send emotes to each other during Co-op Mind Training;

Added Online Lobby, Players can now add friends and invite them to team up through the Online Lobby;

Bullet can no longer recover HP by attacking summoned throwable;

Bullet can now grab and throw "Afterlife Bombs" tossed by standard enemies;

Optimized the target priority for Bullet’s \[Flechette Engage] and \[Blackout]: Bullet will now prioritize elite enemy, then standard enemies, and finally throwable;

Fixed an issue where using Bullet’s \[Hard Kill Bringer] in Co-op Mind Training would force teammate’s camera to shift;

Fixed an issue where Bullet’s \[Serpentine Assault] could trigger \[Heated Up] and SP recovery improperly;

Fixed an issue where the flames from Bullet’s \[Flint Shooter] would disappear improperly;

Fixed an issue where Bullet could inflict "Burn" to enemies when not in \[Heated Up] state;

Fixed an issue that Settlement may display improperly when using Bullet's palette "Vitality" in Mind Training;

To prevent Bullet moving beyond stage boundaries improperly, her follow-up attacks can no longer pass through walls;

Added new skill combos and potential effect for Bullet;

Optimized the consistency of Bullet’s attack and skill chaining;

Optimized the sound effects for Bullet’s Legacy skill;

Added a hidden effect to Noel’s \[Type VI: Flash Suppressor] skill;

Optimized the input window for ICEY's \[Regeneration] skill;

Fixed the visual effects display issue for ICEY's fourth Attack and \[Divide] skill;

Fixed an issue where ICEY's movement were displayed improperly when using another player's ICEY Evotype after failing in Susanoo stage;

Fixed an issue where Hakumen’s \[Yanagi] could push Large-sized elite enemies improperly;

Added new special victory poses for Hazama and Hakumen;

Fixed an issue where Hazama’s chain could break the invincibility of certain elite enemies;

Fixed an issue that causing Hazama’s character model to disappear in "Try Evotype" Mode;

Fixed an issue where Hazama’s chain might randomly disappear under certain conditions;

Hazama’s Legacy skill \[Ouroboros] now treated as a successful grab when pulling enemies to the front, now, \[Ouroboros] could also trigger Bullet’s Talent effects;

Fixed an issue where Hazama could remain in an invincible state indefinitely under certain conditions;

Optimized Jin’s block detection against certain bosses;