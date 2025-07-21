 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19297040 Edited 21 July 2025 – 08:13:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed all animations in cutscenes that broke after the last update.

- The volume of the jumpscares has been reduced significantly, and now their volume can be adjusted through the "effects" in menu.

- The game's performance has been improved by using a less demanding method for rendering shadows.

- The monster's speed has been reduced to avoid creating an imbalance with the player.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3216431
