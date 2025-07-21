- Fixed all animations in cutscenes that broke after the last update.
- The volume of the jumpscares has been reduced significantly, and now their volume can be adjusted through the "effects" in menu.
- The game's performance has been improved by using a less demanding method for rendering shadows.
- The monster's speed has been reduced to avoid creating an imbalance with the player.
Blue Light Patch July 21, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
