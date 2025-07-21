 Skip to content
Major 21 July 2025 Build 19296871
0.94.0.0 Update

Infinite Mode Addition and Updates

Main contents include graphics and sound updates, and the addition of infinite mode.

  • Graphics Update

    • Title screen image changed

    • Improved visibility of UI button text on title screen

    • Game screen - Ground, sky, background changed

    • Increased animation cycle for status effect animations

  • Sound Update

    • All BGM for title screen, game screen, guild, and ending scenes have been changed to original BGM.

    • Ending-specific BGM has been added.

  • Ending text output has been changed to left alignment.

  • Ending screen transitions have been changed to automatically switch in sync with BGM.

  • Content Update

    • Unit evolution added - Mushboy / Bushmon

    • Installations added - Poison Grass / Thorn Vine / Synthetic Mineral / Toxic Rock

    • Starting effects added

      • Start the dungeon with more resources

      • Start with Underground Floor 4 already unlocked

    • Starting artifacts added

      • Artifact that increases unit's maximum level

    • Infinite Mode added (Beta)

      • Available when starting a new game after clearing once

      • Not affected by difficulty, enemies become stronger as days pass

      • Can continue playing beyond 30 days, but cannot see endings

      • Can check results screen on game over

      • Clear points are added based on maximum turns

  • Bug Fixes and Changes

    • Fixed bug where dialogue appears in Korean when Traditional Chinese is selected

    • Trust Statue effect changed → Changed to gain both mana and gold

    • Added individual delete function for save slots.

    • Fixed bug where game freezes when skipping dialogue with choices.

Please post bug reports and feedback on the Steam discussion board or Discord. Thank you.

Changed files in this update

