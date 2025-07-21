0.94.0.0 Update
Infinite Mode Addition and Updates
Main contents include graphics and sound updates, and the addition of infinite mode.
Graphics Update
Title screen image changed
Improved visibility of UI button text on title screen
Game screen - Ground, sky, background changed
Increased animation cycle for status effect animations
Sound Update
All BGM for title screen, game screen, guild, and ending scenes have been changed to original BGM.
Ending-specific BGM has been added.
Ending text output has been changed to left alignment.
Ending screen transitions have been changed to automatically switch in sync with BGM.
Content Update
Unit evolution added - Mushboy / Bushmon
Installations added - Poison Grass / Thorn Vine / Synthetic Mineral / Toxic Rock
Starting effects added
Start the dungeon with more resources
Start with Underground Floor 4 already unlocked
Starting artifacts added
Artifact that increases unit's maximum level
Infinite Mode added (Beta)
Available when starting a new game after clearing once
Not affected by difficulty, enemies become stronger as days pass
Can continue playing beyond 30 days, but cannot see endings
Can check results screen on game over
Clear points are added based on maximum turns
Bug Fixes and Changes
Fixed bug where dialogue appears in Korean when Traditional Chinese is selected
Trust Statue effect changed → Changed to gain both mana and gold
Added individual delete function for save slots.
Fixed bug where game freezes when skipping dialogue with choices.
Please post bug reports and feedback on the Steam discussion board or Discord. Thank you.
