21 July 2025 Build 19296782 Edited 21 July 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: Recoded the aircraft movement system. The new system is designed to prevent aircraft meeting head-on and getting stuck. Aircraft will now wait at the beginning of their path if their projected path overlaps the path of another aircraft in the opposite direction. One potential issue of this new mechanism is that aircraft may take longer to leave the runway if they don’t have a fully clear path available. This may block the use of the runway and, in exceptional cases, if aircraft queue up at the runway a jam may occur. However, we feel this is compensated by the benefits of the new system. It avoids issues of aircraft being blocked by other vehicles and prevents jams when aircraft travelling in opposite directions only need to share small pieces of taxiway. There are still benefits to the player for designing one-way systems, which avoid any aircraft needing to wait for each other.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3197061
