修复英文版本中，一些事件可能导致的红字错误



Fix the red-letter errors that may be caused by some events in the English version.



目前依旧无法正常发布版本，手机依旧接收不到steam确认信息，等待客服回复

请及时更换版本 切换DEV 至 B2025.7.20 版本



Currently, the version still cannot be released normally, and the mobile phone still cannot receive the Steam confirmation message. We are waiting for a reply from the customer service.



Please replace the version in a timely manner and switch from DEV to version B2025.7.20.