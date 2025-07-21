修复英文版本中，一些事件可能导致的红字错误
Fix the red-letter errors that may be caused by some events in the English version.
目前依旧无法正常发布版本，手机依旧接收不到steam确认信息，等待客服回复
请及时更换版本 切换DEV 至 B2025.7.20 版本
Currently, the version still cannot be released normally, and the mobile phone still cannot receive the Steam confirmation message. We are waiting for a reply from the customer service.
Please replace the version in a timely manner and switch from DEV to version B2025.7.20.
B2025.7.20 HotFix
Update notes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 19296725
Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
Changed depots in b2025.7.20 branch