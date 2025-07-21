 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19296725 Edited 21 July 2025 – 07:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
修复英文版本中，一些事件可能导致的红字错误

Fix the red-letter errors that may be caused by some events in the English version.

目前依旧无法正常发布版本，手机依旧接收不到steam确认信息，等待客服回复
请及时更换版本 切换DEV 至 B2025.7.20 版本

Currently, the version still cannot be released normally, and the mobile phone still cannot receive the Steam confirmation message. We are waiting for a reply from the customer service.

Please replace the version in a timely manner and switch from DEV to version B2025.7.20.

Changed depots in b2025.7.20 branch

