21 July 2025 Build 19296715
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Weather animations now persist during all actions and game states, finally getting rid of the fog flickering during driving and a few other activities.
  • On the back end, weather animation has been moved into its own function, having formerly been living in get_player_input(). Splitting it out and time-gating how frequently it can be called appears to have had a noticeable improvement in performance, though I haven't profiled it.
  • Fixed an issue with NO_MORALE_OK crafts incorrectly assigning a penalty to craft speed if you were happy.
  • Cleaned up an issue with erroneous explosion/ledge/rubble messaging sometimes appearing when something exploded at the edge of the reality bubble.
  • Reviewed and updated flags on many, many firearms to get them to use proper blocking, reloading, and handedness mechanics. In general, all rifles and shotguns require two working hands to operate, and all pistols and SMGs are at least partially usable with one hand. Pistols and SMGs all allow the wielder to make use of any body blocking techniques they may know, rifles and shotguns do not. This is not quite the ideal implementation - leg blocking ought to always be OK and there should certainly be exceptions to these rules, but for now that's the way it is.

