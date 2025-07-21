 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19296671 Edited 21 July 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Just a quick note:

  • second fix for retraining of players

  • fix for resetting matchspeed after automatic skipping of matches

