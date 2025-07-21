In the new update, it is now possible to change the game language whenever you want, just

by accessing the options menu.

Important notices:

According to feedback, many were having issues with item translations.

Now, if you go to options and the language you chose is English, but the items

are still in Portuguese,

just go to options and switch back to Portuguese, then return to

English, which should fix the problem and properly translate the inventory items!

The same applies if you are playing in Portuguese and experience the same

issue.

Now you can choose whenever you want!

Thank you all very much for the feedback, and as I always say, I am open to suggestions

for improvements to make your experience more enjoyable!

Richard Luis.

Dream Nexus Studios.