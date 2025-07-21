Zoom in/out is smoother



Camera movement in all directions feels more fluid, with a slight sliding effect



I'm currently working on a brand new project, and it's the perfect opportunity to start from scratch on all systems, including those already present in Idle Together. This allows me to improve and optimize various aspects of the game at the same time, and that's exactly what has been done today.Before/After comparison :The goal is to make exploring your world smoother and more enjoyable. You're going to love it !