21 July 2025 Build 19296492 Edited 21 July 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I'm currently working on a brand new project, and it's the perfect opportunity to start from scratch on all systems, including those already present in Idle Together. This allows me to improve and optimize various aspects of the game at the same time, and that's exactly what has been done today.

Before/After comparison :

  • Zoom in/out is smoother
  • Camera movement in all directions feels more fluid, with a slight sliding effect

The goal is to make exploring your world smoother and more enjoyable. You're going to love it !

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3468431
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3468433
  • Loading history…
